No Equal Treatment!

“Army suspended a decorated general for criticizing a tweet by First Lady Jill Biden. “The branch released retired three star general, Gary Volesky, a veteran of the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan, from advising senior officers because of his June 25th response to a Jill Biden tweet about the Supreme Court decision to strike Roe vs Wade. Her comment was “for nearly 50 years women had the right to make their own decision about our bodies. Today that right was stolen away from us.” Volesky replied to her statement. “Glad to know that you know what a woman is.” He was likely talking about Biden’s support for transgender rights, a cause, the military has also embraced.

Jill Biden, in a speech in San Antonio, called the Latino community “Unique as a breakfast taco.” She made that comment while addressing the annual conference Indios a civil rights group of the national Association of Hispanic Journalist. They said “Biden’s comment demonstrated a lack of culture and knowledge to the diverse Latinos in the region. We are not Tacos! (In a statement, she apologized for her statement, but with no penalty!

This statement was in the Chicago Tribune in 1934. “PLAN OF ACTION FOR THE UNITED STATES: Spend, Spend, Spend! Under the guise of recovery. Bust the government. Blame the capitalist for the failure. Junk the constitution and Declare a Dictatorship.

“You won’t get gun control by disarming law abiding citizens. There’s only one way to get real gun control: Disarm the thugs, criminals, lock them up and throw away the key, if you don’t actually throw away the keys, lose them for a long time. It’s a nasty truth, but those who seek to inflict harm are not fazed by gun control. I know from personal experience. (Ronald Reagan)

I’m sick and tired of people saying “Cops need more training!” You had 18 years to train your child not to steal, shoot, stab, burn down buildings, laser people’s eyes, flip cars, block traffic and attack other people. The police did not fail you... you failed your child!

EBC News: Join us for a Housewarming for Connie and Ben Stewart’s (3100 Ephesus Rd.) next Sunday, 7/24 at 2:00-4:00 pm. A giving tree will be available to contribute to the purchase of outdoor furniture and decor.

Get your tickets now! The beautiful woodcarving in front of the organ was donated by Mr. Dale Sharp to our EBC Youth Group to be used as a way to raise funds for their ministry. Tickets will be sold from 7/17 to 8/10. Drawing will be held immediately following the Wednesday night supper on 8/10. Tickets are $5 per ticket or 5 for $20.

Fifth Sunday Night Fellowship 7/31 at 5:00 p.m. Please join us for homemade ice cream and cake. There will be no Discipleship Training. So please have your ice cream ready to eat at 5:00 p.m. If you would like to participate, there is a sign up sheet down front for ice cream and cake.

Prayers needed: Jack Mayatt, James Emmons, Carolyn and Daniel Nester, Miriam Everett, Mavis Woods, Brayden Hines, Sandra Jones, baby Garner Peacock, Ted Harrison, Nelda Holifield, Hazel Squires, Barbara Gatewood and Gary Risher. Our sincere sympathy to the family of Ashley Doolittle in the loss of their loved one.

Gary and Nelda Risher had a “surprise of a lifetime” a couple of Saturdays ago. Bill Blossom brought his entire work crew and several other former football team members (1970’s). This made a total of 21 workers that groomed their yard. Gary was football coach for years and years at FHS. These former players are in their 70’s, but wanted to honor Gary for all that he did for them over the years. “All of us played the year we were undefeated and won the championship.” Bill Blossom arranged the whole thing. He said, “Love is a Boomerang thing!” (Gary, now 81, has multiple complications and will begin treatment soon.).

Lou Holtz was asked about the difference in football players today and 50 years ago? “Simple, today’s athletes talk about rights and privileges and 50 years ago they talked about obligations and responsibilities.”

Some drink from the fountain of knowledge, some just gargle.

When you are stressed you eat ice cream, cakes, chocolate and sweets, why? Because stressed spelled backwards is desserts!

Have you realized why there are paper towels by the gas pumps? To wipe away the tears after you fill your tank!

No one changes unless they want to, not if you beg them; not if you shame them and not if you use reason or emotion or true love. The only one thing that makes someone change: Their own realization that they need to do it. The only time it will happen, when they decide they are ready.

God will lead you where He wants you to be, but you have to talk to Him daily to see where He wants you to go. The key is prayer!

God, please heal those with cancer, Find a home for the homeless, A job for the jobless, Financial well-being for those struggling. Amen!

Have a God blessed week!