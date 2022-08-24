Do you need a Road Trip?

The only flag that doesn’t fly, “Between the fields, where this flag is planted, there are nine miles, all the way to the ocean. The flowers, that makeup this flag, are grown by seed companies. It’s a beautiful place, close to Vandenberg Air Force Base. The flag is 740’ long and 390’ wide. It maintains the proper flag dimensions as described in Executive Order #10834. The flag is 6.65 acres and is the first flag to be planted with pointed stars, composed of white larkspur flowers. Each star is 24’ in diameter, each star is 30’ wide. The flag is estimated to contain more than 400,000 Larkspur plants, with 4-5 each, for a total of more than 2 million flowers — for our Soldiers...Road Trip!

Some time ago, CBS News reported that an “Arrow” missile had been produced. It was an entirely new type of weapon and New York Times said “No existing defense can stop it.” The smallest company won the contract as it, reportedly, was going to open a new massive market. Back then, the Pentagon’s top priority was to build it. They brought hundreds of Secret Service people, into New Mexico for this single purpose, to build this bomb before the Nazis did. Now China seems to have one that out performs anything we have in their Hypersonic Nuclear Missile. Also, when China invades Taiwan, they will control our Microchips affecting our lives, our technology and freedom!

Watching CNN to get facts is like watching “Green Acres” to learn about farming.

Being positive doesn’t mean you don’t ever have negative thoughts, it just means you don’t let those thoughts control your life. When you start to think that you don’t matter, remember this, Someone thinks of you and they smile; Someone hears a song, thinks of you and smiles; Someone thinks of you when they sip their coffee, from your favorite mug, they think of you and smile; Someone puts on a T-shirt and smiles, because of you...you matter!!! Never take your loved ones for granted, because you never know when their heart will stop beating and you won’t have a chance to say goodbye.

PRAYERS NEEDED: Terry Lathem, J.C. Nicholas, Gary and Nelda Risher, Virgil Jones, Eddy Westcott, Janice Lynn Kate, and Britney Glenn Nabors. Our sympathy to the family of Shot Eady in the loss of their love one.

Don’t feel bad that your kid doesn’t like you today. Because you said “no.” Your job is not to be liked, your job is to raise a decent, kind and a responsive human! (When you are down, God is always there to lift you up.)

Research shows that drinking coffee, in the morning, makes others live longer!

Some days you’ll move mountains, some other days you’ll move from the bed to the couch. Both are okay and necessary!

American’s Memory Lane: A car from 1969. (No, these prices are not valid today, don’t get to the dealer and complain: 1970 - Maverick $1,995; 1969 Fairlane - $2,140; 1969 Mustang - $2,260; 1969 Custom Ford - $2,222; 1969 Custom Station Wagon - $2,799; and 1/2 ton Pickup-$2,155.

In the 1910’s you could order a dwelling house kit from Sears Roebuck. Order #132 was a 12 room elegant house and was priced at $4,080. Don’t be envious of those back then, as labor was probably about 75 cents an hour? One comment, in this article, “There’s an upper middle class neighborhood, that has a ton of Sear’s Kit Houses. They’ve been beautifully maintained and/or restored. Most of them are appraised in the $600 K to $800 K price range.

We are in the midst of the longest, saddest, most excruciating an unsatisfying time in the history of the world, and, we have two more years to go!

Senator John Kennedy called out the Left — It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during a Recession and Inflation.” YES! YES!

You can’t walk with God if you are holding hands with the devil.

Have a God blessed week.