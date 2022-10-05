Hurricane Ian Relief

V.P. Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government relief, for Hurricane IAN, Harris declared, “It’s our lowest income communities that are most impacted by these extreme conditions, not of their own making. So, we have to address this in a way that it’s about giving resources based on equity and understand we must fight for equality.” On Twitter many are accusing her of confusing and scaring survivors that they might not get help quickly, because they weren’t persons of color or living in low income communities. Tesla owner, Elon Musk slammed the V.P. stating “Should be according to the greatest need, not race or anything else.” Governor, Ron DeSantis, “I guess everyone else is just screwed?” Conservative Author John Hawkins mocked Harris, tweeting. “Only Liberals could find a way to make hurri-

Continued next page

canes be all about race.”

My daughter, Pam’s, step-granddaughter, Emily Wicks and fiancé Austin have new jobs in Ft. Myers, Fl. Because of storm damage, no water or electricity, they headed for Pam’s in Brandon. It took them three hours to get out of Ft. Myers because GPS kept routing them on water covered roadways. Where they are located has an estimated time of restoration of utilities of three weeks. I heard a politician from that area say it will take up to two years to get back to somewhat normal conditions. God bless all that are going through this terrible situation.

“White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klein, was blasted Thursday for his description of the State of the Country President Biden inherited when he took office. In an interview at the Atlantic Festival, Klein said, “people were going hungry, unemployment was high and schools were shutdown.” Nan Hayworth, MD, served on the Trump Advisory Board and said the Stadium was mostly closed and unemployment was artificially elevated in Blue States, due to Democratic mandates. Ever heard of Florida, Mr. Klein? They opened up and their Governor, DeSantis, is eating your lunch, rightly!”

On Tuesday of this last week, National News highlighted a small town in Georgia that has the highest percentage of Dementia in the U.S.A. Nationally 1 out of 10 have dementia - Georgia town has 4 out of every 10. Studies are being done to determine why the increase and especially since it’s not just older population with the problem. (Not sure what town as they listed it before reporting the problem. Around 95 million people in the U.S. unknowingly, are diabetics-could this be the leading cause of dementia?)

EBC News: Women’s Missions, Thursday, Oct. 6th at 6:30 PM. Our special speaker will be Mary Lynn Varner. All ladies are invited to join us as we learn about missions and put them in practice. Bring your favorite finger foods;

Prayer needs: Jack Mayatt, Jaxon Jones, Gloria Bender, Jean Adkins, J.C. Nicholas and unspoken.

Interesting fact about cost of “going green.” Replacement battery for electric car and coolant (for a volt that’s after a purchase price of $100,000 and Odometer reading 70,489 miles). Labor $1,200, parts $26,887, miscellaneous $41.50, tax $1,712.58 at a total cost of $29,842.15.

Another shrinkflation gimmick is watered down canned goods and frozen meals. Look on frozen foods packages and many will list water as first ingredient. Paper goods show the same quantity, but are much thinner. The price increased, but contents shrunk!

Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you, it only comes from you!

One day we began to realize how precious time really is and just because someone is here today, doesn’t mean they will be here tomorrow. We realize how arguments are a waste of time and that each moment spent with loved ones will be cherished forever in our hearts.

It is better to walk alone than with the crowd going the wrong direction. You can’t walk with God holding hands with the devil!

If you are one that hasn’t started back to church, after the Pandemic, you are missing a blessing. Being with friends and sharing time will make each day brighter. Have a blessed week and share it with others.