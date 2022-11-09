Time Change

Changing our clock back can throw our body clocks off. Several body processes like sleep, digestion and cardiovascular functions are affected. While it may not bother some, large scale data suggests that heart attacks and accidents may increase; can up the risk of seasonal depression; decrease interest in work; change in appetite; feeling worthless; suicidal thoughts and others. You can help by turning off all electrical devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime, get natural sunlight in the mornings and increase exercise to boost your moods.

When our clocks went back on 11/6. I wish that mine went back to when people had morals, loyalty and respect.

Morris Schwartz was dying and on his deathbed, he is with his nurse, his wife, his daughter and 2 sons, he knows the end is near. So, he says to to them: “Bennie, I want you to take the Beverly Hills houses; Sybil, I want you to take over the L.A. Plaza; Hume, I want you to take overview the offices over in City Center and Sarah, my dear wife, I want you to take all the residential buildings and down town.” The nurse was blown away by all this, as Morris slipped away. She said to his wife, “Mrs Morris your husband must have been such a hard working man to have accumulated so much property.” Sarah replied, “Property? The Snuck had a paper route!”

For Reading Addicts. You know you’re a book lover when you read until your eyes won’t focus. Reading won’t solve your problems, but again neither will housework!

One day you’ll finding someone that’s obsessed with you. It’s going to be a dog. But it is what it is.

Son to Dad: “I’ve got a part in the school play. I play a man who had been married for 25 years.” Dad to son: “Maybe next time you’ll get a speaking part!

The enemy didn’t temp Adam and Eve to murder, steal or tell a lie. He temped them to question the word of God — his tactics haven’t changed.

The USA right now, is the perfect example of what can quickly happen to a prosperous business when you hire the wrong people.

Grocery prices are going up, some good advice is, eat before you go shopping; look in your pantry first; make a list; go alone; find coupons; think in season; avoid precut produce; go generic; use a loyalty credit card; put your phone down; compare prices and check your ticket to be sure you were charged the correct price. Shop Smart! (Eggs are too expensive! I noticed in one grocery store, they had 1/2 dozen carton)

Baking Hint: Substitute for butter. Cooking oil can be used in most baking, if recipe calls for (1) cup of butter, substitute (3/4) oil. Sorry, I can’t advise on egg substitute!

Grace and Mercy: Everything you do is based on the choices you make. It’s not your parents, your past relationships, your job, the economy or your age is too blame. You and only you are responsible for every choice you make.

EBC news: Operation Christmas Child box dedication will be next Sunday. Prayer list: Diane Haralson, Becky and Dwight Hynes, Linda Ruth White, Dusty Walsh, Sandra Walker Ivey, J.C. Nicholas and Jack Mayatt. Our sincere sympathy to the families of Nell Bradford and Dennis Squires in the loss of their love one.

Woman’s magazine: Page #9, How to lose weight fast; Page #10, You are beautiful just the way you are; Page #11, Cake recipe.’

“If God is all you have, you have all you need.” (John 14:8)

Have a God blessed week and share it.