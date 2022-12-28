Happy New Year 2023!

My wish for each reader/friend/ family...that all will have and see better things coming your way and we see a change take place in our Nation’s Capitol! Drop this last year into silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect and thank God it can go! A pessimist stays up and makes sure the old year leaves. An optimist stays up until midnight, to welcome the New Year in. Ring out the false and ring in the true.

For the New Year celebration some people think about drinking alcohol as an impressive skill. The real skill is not to drink and still have a great time. May your New Year be filled with blessings of good health and God’s blessings.

Message from Rep. Tom Miles: “New phone number 988 is now active and dedicated to help anyone in need in a Mental Health crisis. If you know of anyone needing this help, have them call 988.”

Whew, are we ready for some warmer weather to welcome the new year — YES! On the positive side, we were blessed not to have sleet, snow and ice cycles, so far.

A Big “Thank You” to all essential workers, out in the cold. Our power company linemen, police officers, ambulance personnel, hospital workers, truckers, post office workers, all delivery workers and many, many others that had to brave those low digit numbers, to keep our lives safe and functioning.

Memories remind us that nothing last forever. Time is precious and should not be wasted. Enjoy life and remember not to count the days.

“Sometime God takes His time. 120 years to prepare Noah for the flood — 80 years to prepare Moses for his work — God called Daniel to be King, but returned him to the sheep pasture. He called Paul to be an apostle and then isolated him in Arabia for 3 years. Jesus was on earth for 3 decades before he built anything more than a kitchen table. How long will God take with us? He takes His time. His history is Redeemer, not in minutes, but in lifetimes.”

Most people are at a age, where they are using their phones to document the good times in their life. Some of us are at the age where we use our phones to take pictures of labels that we can’t read and use the phone to enlarge the print, so we can read it. (Good idea)

Relax and enjoy the New Year weekend. No turkey or ham, plus the trimmings, have to be prepared. No gifts to buy. Happy New Year!

Have a blessed week!