This and that for a cold day in February!

While constantly being reminded about the weather, on this Sunday afternoon, I feel blessed to be in the south. The dread of “what if” is terrible on all of us. Thankfully, we don’t have many days of concern for power outages or water lines freezing! This too, will pass!

Prayer concerns: Doris Cupid, Vickie Edwards, Cat Riser, April Henderson and Ginny Calhoun McCarty. Sincere sympathy to the families of Ruby Squires Barfield, Randall Gainey, Ray Barnes, Celia Jacobson, James Carl Nations and J. B. Eady Jr. for the loss of their loved ones.

Breaking News: There will be no farms closed due to the extreme cold! Farmers will be out, in the cold blowing wind to, tend to their livestock. They will be praying for their machinery to work, fences to stay up and that their axe doesn’t break when they open up water tanks, ponds and creeks. If you know a farmer, tell them thanks!

I agree with Andy Gibson, Commissioner of Agriculture, in his statement. “I am in full support of Bill #2536, the ‘Farmer’s Act’ authorized by Senator Angelia Hill. The Bill is a common sense measure to protect Girl’s and Women’s Sports from unfair participation by boys or men. It is bizarre that we would ever need to pass such a bill. Recent actions, on a federal level, make it necessary. As a father of two daughters, I am strongly in support of legislation and urge Senators to pass it!”

Aren’t you proud of Sarah Thomas, the first woman to Referee a Super Bowl? She did great! Women are really good at pointing out what men do wrong. (I understand her mother is from Walnut Grove, Ms.)

The other day I was hanging out with a friend. This friends calls himself a Christian, but doesn’t always act like it. Some days he’s on fire for the Lord. Some days life struggles seem to get the best of him. So, as our eyes met, I really wanted to say something about it, to him. I decided to just let the Lord speak to his heart, knowing nothing I could say, could ever impact what the Lord could put in his heart. So, I prayed with him and finally, after some time, I winked — and walked away from the mirror!

Mississippi Memories: “The great Blizzard of 1899 in Mississippi occurred on 2/12/1899. In Aberdeen, temp’s plummeted to -15 degrees and on the Gulf Coast to just 1 degree Fahrenheit. The blizzard caused small icebergs to form in the Ms. River and parts of the Back Bay in Biloxi, froze solid. According to the “Sun Herald” newspaper the Back Bay was frozen, out a distance of several hundred feet of thickness, that would bear the weight of a strong man. Sure hoping history doesn’t repeat itself!!

Just for jokes: “He stormed in the kitchen, to his wife, and announced: “From now on, you need to know that I am the man of the house and my word is the law! You will prepare me a gourmet meal tonight. When I am finished eating you will serve me a scrumptious dessert. After dinner, you are going upstairs and draw me a hot bath, so I can relax. You will wash my back, towel dry my body and bring me my robe. Then, you will massage my feet and hands. Then tomorrow, guess who is going to dress me and comb my hair? The wife replied, the Funeral Director would be my first guess!!

The Democratic National Headquarter’s was evacuated Saturday as a suspicious package arrived! It turned out to be a copy of the Constitution of the United States, which none of them had ever seen before!

“Congressional approval rating is a 25%. Imagine a CEO of a company being disliked by 75% of the people that are paying to represent them? They wouldn’t last too long, would they? Term limits fore congress!

Do you believe we should have an investigation of every Multimillionaire in Congress, who has accumulated that wealth on a congressional salary, paid by our tax dollars?

So True! “The news used to tell us what happened and we had to decide how we felt about it! Now, the news tells us how to feel and we have to decide if it actually happened!

Go figure this...in 2008 we spent $400 Billion on imported oil...last year we spent zero. Mr. Biden has cut $30 billion in farm aid to farmers. Say, Hello to higher prices — fuel, groceries, etc. etc. As far as the Inauguration goes, I feel like we traded in a Corvette for a wheelbarrow!”

Do we need this? A senior GPS, not only does it tell us how to get to our destination, it tells us why we wanted to get there.

The winning pot of chili, at the country cook off, was named Gossip. Good to your face, but talks behind your back!

Did you see the woman that used Gorilla Glue to style her hair? She, reportedly, is set to sue the company after the adhesive destroyed her hair and scalp! Go figure!

Remember, when you were little and had underwear with the day of the week on them? Yeah, that would be helpful right now! No matter how stormy life gets, never let it bring you down. Always smile and be thankful because God woke you up today and every day is a blessing.

Whe I was a kid, my parents gave me the honor and priviledge to have two food options. Take it or leave it! How about you?

First Baptist Church of Clearwater, sign out front, “If you want God to bless America, stop legalizing sin!”

God is not going to rewrite the Bible just for this generation. His word remains the same forever and always!

Dear GOD, Please place health in our bodies, happiness in our days and end Covid #19. Thank you, Lord! Have a safe and blessed week!