“February 26, 1986, 17 year old Shondra May, a senior at Leake Academy, body was found in a creek near the Hinds/Warren County line. May had been missing since February 4, 1986 after leaving McDonald’s in Forest. The case is still unsolved. Many are hoping and praying that her killer is caught and justice is served. The family needs closure. Someone, somewhere knows and it’s way past time to come forward! (Contact https://soapboxie.com/government/theShondraMaymystery)”

Grief is a reminder that love was present, and that, even tho it’s no longer in it’s original form, that love still exists.

“Don’t forget that in February we celebrate, those three days, when men are always right February 29, 30 and 31st.

I have found a way to stop these annoying phone calls — car warranty, social security identify stolen, etc. When the caller doesn’t identify on caller ID — I say FBI or Sheriff’s office, or let me tell you about Jesus. It has worked every time and evidently They take me off their list!

Warning! Think plant based meats are healthier than natural meats? Fact: Meat does not grow on vines. It’s a ultra-processed imitation that is assembled in factories! Before you eat “plant based meat” you might want to know some of its ingredients: Titanium dioxide (whitener used in paint); Methycelluose (bulking agent used in laxative); propylene glycol (liquid used in cigarettes); Ferric propylene glycol (used in slug pesticides). And Magnesium carbonate (used in fire extinguisher compound). Eat U.S. beef — drill for U.S oil — Stand for the American Flag and believe in Jesus!

The current “Biden Covid Relief package” of $1.9 trillion will only include 9% for America’s people’s ‘Covid Relief”! The rest will go to the Democrat’s “Special Interest” because they know that we, the voters won’t read the fine print... the theory is, you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours!

“Gas prices to be $3.00 as reported on WLBT this week. “As some may have already seen, gas prices are steadily rising. Mississippi has already seen a rise of .20 cents the month of February. This was due to winter weather storms that wreaked havoc on Texas’ refineries. Other factors include the, price of crude oil sky rocking and the expected travel boom because of the country’s extensive vaccinations. With all these factors combined, ‘Gas Buddy’ and AAA are warning that our gas prices will hover around $3.00 nationally by Memorial Day. (Excluding California)

“Filling a Semi Truck went from $600 to $900. But trucker’s say they will pass it on to consumers. Once folks understand that, they will be much smarter, that everything in America, comes by truck and trucks run on oil.” A big thanks to all truckers driving through ice and snow and sitting parked on highways for hours, to see that we have food!

Let’s all pray for those kids who are stuck home with no food, that have abusive parents, and their only safe place was school! The suicide and depression rate is very high in preteens and teens nationwide! Get back in school and “Let the Teacher’s Teach!”

Be honest. Have you ever walked up to a car, that looks like yours, and tried to unlock the door? Really embarrassing, especially if owner is looking! (Guilty)

Now that the doors are open to China we will get their: poisoned dog food; toxic candy, toothpaste; radioactive drywall; counterfeit electronic components; fentanyl; carcinogenic fish; virus mutations, and we still do business and buy their crap. Why?

I noticed a “Warning about TRESemme’ hair products. A new class action lawsuit has been filed against them for having ingredients, in their hair products, that make your hair fall out!” I will try to get address later and publish it!

Noticed that Trump could possibly run for Congress in Florida. A clearer meaning to the word “Impeached” simply means you have been “Accused” of something. Being “Acquitted” means you were not found guilty of the accusation. Being Impeached and Acquitted twice means they are terrified of what you know!

Interesting. “The ‘Viking Guy’ who ‘stormed’ the Capitol’ was with Michael Vos, that is married to Nancy Pelosi’ daughter, Alexandria. (That didn’t make national news either). They only feed us what they want us to know!

Did the News report that Jobless Claims have reached a high of 861,000? Not on my watch!

Prayer concerns: Jack and Jana Mayatt and Grant, Jake Nester, Keith Jones, Vickie Edwards, Doris Cupit, Ginny Calhoun McCarty, Dewitt Haynes, Hayz Hollingsworth and Hannah Crimm.

Have a God blessed week and enjoy this summer weather. I keep hearing predictions that it is going to worse in March or April than it was in February! I hope that’s only a rumor!