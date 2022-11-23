With a 55-0 thumping of Philadelphia on the road last Friday night the Scott Central Rebels will take on Velma Jackson this week in the title match for the South State 2A Championship title. The winner of that game will advance to the State Championship game next week on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg facing the winner of the North State Championship game between Eupora and Charleston.

The Rebels who have their sights set on a repeat 2A State Championship title are now 11-2 overall, 4-0 in district play and defeated the Velma Jackson 42-21 in the regular season. The Falcons are 8-4, 3-1 and defeated Lake last Friday night 27-6 to dash the Hornets hopes of facing the Rebels in the South State match.

Kick-off Friday night between the Rebels and the Falcons is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scott Central.