Members of Scott County 4-H proudly represented while at the Dixie National Livestock Shows. These youth compete among the top junior exhibitors from across the state. They have spent months preparing for this opportunity to show off their hard work and dedication.

Scott County 4-H’er, Harlee Wilson, exhibited the Supreme Overall Beef Breeding Bull which is one of the highest honors that you can get in the Beef Breeding Division. Harlee attended the Dixie National Sale of Champions and received a plaque from Commissioner of Agriculture, Andy Gipson.

Several Breed Champions and Reserve Champions were awarded to some 4-H’ers and their animals.

The 2026 Dixie National Livestock Shows were held in Jackson at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from January 29th to February 12th. Congratulations to all Scott County 4-H’ers!

If you are interested in being a part of the Scott County Jr. Livestock Association, contact the Scott County Extension Office (601) 469-4241 for more information.