Happy Birthday

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Adam Taylor, Baby Brett Corley, Paul Morgan, Larry Hughes, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Patsy McCraw, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy birthday to Connie Davidson, Jerry Loper, Kim Moss, Charlie Wilson, Kathy Hillman, Kay Ogletree, Judy Burton, Gloria Anderson, and Phyllis Anthony.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on End Times.