Camp Bailey 1-2

Sympathy is extended to the family of Danny Watkins.

It’s back! Camp Bailey 1 — June 7-11. This year’s theme is Get Connected: God is the power source. 2 Samuel 22:33. Registration fee is $50 per child. For additional information, you may contact 601.-416-0522 or 601-940-1599.

It’s back! Camp Bailey 2 —June 20-24. This year’s theme is Be The Light. For additional information, call 601.405.5593.

It’s back! Rummage sale at Salem Church (off 487). July 29, 30, 31 in the fellowship hall. If you have anything you would like to donate to the sale, text or call 601-507-1062. Someone will be happy to pick it up or it can be brought to the church. More details as we near the time for the sale.

From 3-5 p.m. each Sunday, Cora McInnis will be leading an interpretive dance class followed by a Bible Journaling class at Salem Church (Hwy 487, just outside Sebastopol.) Any youth who would like to attend are invited to do so. Everyone (male and female) is invited to the study. Come and bring a friend. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall.

Bible study has resumed at Salem Church at 5 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Come and join us. We have begun a new study on finding your purpose in life. Anyone is welcome to join in the study.

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer.

Please pray for another little girl who is four years old and has stage four cancer. She is from South Carolina. Her name is Riley Faith Steep. Riley is on an experimental drug treatment program and thankfully is seeing some improvement.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Gay McCann, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Jackie Denise Thompson, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Dee Landrum, Bryce McInnis, Greg Yates, Talmadge King, Dale McDill, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Mott Green, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Rodney Moore, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash,and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy belated anniversary to Jim and Linda Grayson.

Happy belated 91st birthday to Ms. Katherine Madden.

Happy birthday to the following: April Finton, Emily Stephens Chancelor, Cindy Dove, Heather Campbell, Steve Burton, Sara Harrell, Brandi Ogletree, Shane Henderson, Jimmy King, Susan Weaver, Jennifer Foy, Sara Brown, and my brother Bobby Lathem.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Dot Mowdy, Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society. If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church continues at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to participate.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Thought to ponder: 1 Samuel 16:17 “The Lord does not see as man sees for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”