Happy Bidrthday Ms Allie Mae Creel

It’s back! Camp Bailey 1. June 7-11.This year’s theme is Get Connected: God is the Power Source. 2 Samuel 22:33. Registration fee is $50 per child. For additional information, you may contact 601-416-0522 or 601-940-1599.

It’s back! Camp Bailey 2. June 20-24. This year’s theme is Be The Light. For additional information, call 601-405-5593.

It’s back — rummage sale at Salem Church (off 487) — July 29, 30, 31 in the fellowship hall. If you have anything you would like to donate to the sale, text or call 601-507-1062. Someone will be happy to pick it up or it can be brought to the church. More details as we near the time for the sale.

At 5 p.m. each Sunday, Cora McInnis will be leading an interpretive dance class. Bible Journaling class will be at 4:30 at Salem Church (Hwy 487, just outside Sebastopol.) Any youth who would like to attend are invited to do so. Everyone (male and female) is invited to the study. Come and bring a friend. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall.

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer. Thankfully, Marlee was able to celebrate her sixth birthday recently. Please pray as she continues her treatments through St. Jude’s.

Please pray for Riley Faith Steep who just turned five and has stage four cancer. Riley Faith is from South Carolina and is on an experimental drug treatment program and thankfully is seeing some improvement.

Please pray for seven month old Sam McNaugh, the grandson of Mike and LuAnn Gould of Forest. Sam has spent only two weeks of his life outside the hospital. He is a patient at Boston Children’s Hospital where he has had open heart surgery. Sam is dealing with other complications and faces even more surgery. Sam and his family need our prayers.

Please pray for Braiden Walker from Lake. He has just been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment. Special prayers for Braiden and his family as they begin this journey.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Hardin Pillsbury, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Gay McCann, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Jackie Denise Thompson, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Dee Landrum, Bryce McInnis, Greg Yates, Talmadge King, Dale McDill, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Mott Green, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Rodney Moore, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy anniversary to Malcolm and Dot Gainey.

A very special 103rd birthday to Ms. Allie Mae Creel.

Happy birthday to the following: Ty Smith, Montana McInnis, Thelma Sistrunk, Kim Kiddy, Valrie Thrash, Dennis Weaver, Cynthia Arthur, Gary AnnMoore, Shirley Compton, DebraHughes, Jennings Gilmore, Lacey Tharp, Austin Tatum, Wendell Cater, Angel Warren, Kathy O’Neal, Becky Johnston, and Jill Bishop.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Dot Mowdy, Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church continues at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to participate.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Thought to ponder: “There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.”