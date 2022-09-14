Rest is not idle

Congratulations to Lydia Bishop for being named first alternate to Miss Mississippi State University.

Congratulations to Sebastopol native Charlotte Madden McMath for being named Professor Emeritus at Mississippi College. The title of Emeritus is bestowed on professors who have a distinguished record of scholarship, teaching and service to Mississippi College.

Special recognition to the Sebastopol Fire Department for their Walk to Remember in memory of those who gave their lives during the September 11, 2001, attack on our great country.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Carson Sistrunk.

It’s back, the 14th Annual Sebastopolooza is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, 2022. Good to see the scarecrows popping up around town.

Rummage sale at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be November 3, 4, and 5. Anyone with anything you would like to donate, please contact someone from the church to arrange a drop off or pick up. The sale is sponsored by the women’s ministry group.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Brenda Creel, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy birthday to Reggie Williams, T. Y. Fisher, Leslie McDonald, D. J. Monk, Davis Killen, Dianne Johnson, Danny Brewer, Joan Gilmore, James Cumberland, Emalee Rushing, Benny Barrett.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “Rest is not idle, is not wasteful. Sometimes rest is the most productive thing you can do for body and soul.”

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com

Have a blessed week.