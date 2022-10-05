Evening Service Planned

Sympathy is extended to the family of Reverend Charles Morrow.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Jackson Myers. Jackson, an eighteen-year-old senior, was killed in an automobile accident. He is the grandson of the Reverend Lamar Jackson and the great grandson of Howard and Virgie Jackson of this community.

Congratulations to the members of the homecoming court who will be presented to the fans this Friday night. They are Taylor Jones, Harlee Wilson, Jaiden Williams, Clancy Johnson, Ireland Perry, Annagrace Stewart, Brylee Jones, John Marshall Smith, Ryleigh Wolverton, Macie Peebles, Victoria Kimble, Alana Gunn.

Wishing great success for the Sebastopol Spirit Band at a contest this Saturday at Neshoba Central.

It’s back! The 14th Annual Sebastopolooza is scheduled for Saturday. Good to see the scarecrows popping up around town. Come support all the vendors who will be present on what looks to be a lovely Saturday.

The 142nd Bailey reunion will meet at Salem Church (Hwy. 487) on Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m. Bring a potluck dish and enjoy lunch with the descendents of Reverend Edward Bailey.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487) beginning this Sunday, October 9. There will be an evening worship service at 6 p.m. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night will move to Wednesday at 6 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Rummage sale at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be November 3, 4, and 5. Anyone with anything you would like to donate, please contact someone from the church to arrange a drop off or pick up. The sale is sponsored by theWomen’s Ministry.

Happy birthday to the following people: Carolyn Hall, Jimmy Wilson, Alex Shepard, Jessica Devers, Stephanie Patrick, Aleisa Johnson, Miller Lathem, John McCann, Mikaela Myers, Rachel Wolverton, Chancy Fanguy, Lynda Killen, and Shanna McCullough.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs). Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Brenda Creel, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: Be thankful for today because in the blink of an eye your entire life can change.

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com

Have a blessed week.