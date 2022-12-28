Have a blessed 2023

Salem Church will have a New Years Eve fun time from 5 till 9. Fun and games and finger foods.

In hospital again. Sorry for short news.

Bro. Randall Creel will be at Salem for January.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be an evening worship service on Sunday at 5 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Hope Cooper, Logan Jefcoat, Loretta Sanders, Dawn Barnes, Malinda Breedlove, Brenda Creel, Allie Mae Creel, Mark Stuart, Sondra Spell, Bobby Earl Green, Barney Green, Jimmy Wilson, Susan Jackson, Myra Southern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy birthday to the following people: Corinda Griffin, Debra Gainey, Debra Watkins, Wayne Wilson, Tyler Abel, Kayla Long, Pattie Strickland, Brett Cooper, Debbie Gilmore, Carmen Ellis, Celeste Hall, Denise McInnis, Rodney McInnis, Curtis Goolsby, Bobby Thrash, Jackie Bouchillon, Patricia Thrash, Megan Monk, Christy Youngblood, Carolyn Price, Regina Cook.

Remember all of those who are in the nursing home.

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com

Have a blessed New Years Day.