Have a blessed Christmas

Sympathy is extended to the family of Iva Nell Green.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Andy Lewis.

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer.

Please pray for another little girl who is four years old and has stage four cancer. She is from South Carolina. She is undergoing chemo at this time. Her name is Riley Faith.

Thank you to all the people who came and supported the drive through nativity at Salem Sunday night. Due to rain, it was cancelled Saturday night. We had a great turnout.

Happy birthday to the following people: Pattie Strickland, Kayla Long, Regina Cook, Carolyn Price, Corinda Griffin, Ricky Comans, Ashley Netherland, Ashley Tatum, and Kristy McMillan.

Happy birthday to Jesus Christ, the reason for the season.

Happy anniversary to Bill and Charlotte Abel.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Jerry Cooper, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Brelie Brown, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Chris Tatum, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Cynthia Arthur, Gayle Brashier, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis,Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49-@gmail.

Thought to ponder: ‘One of the happiest moments in life is when you find the courage to let go of what you cannot change.”

Merry Christmas! Have a blessed day!!!