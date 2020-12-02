JACKSON - Mississippians are known for their generosity, especially during the holiday season. During the last reporting year, Mississippi charities brought in roughly $1.7 billion. As we creep closer to Christmas, it's important to remember the wisest giver is an informed giver. Our annual "Check Your Charity" campaign encourages Mississippians to check the validity of a charity or organization on our website before making a donation.

"Our Check Your Charity campaign aligns with one of our agency's missions to make government more transparent," said Secretary Watson. "We are committed to providing as much information as possible to shield Mississippians from scammers, not just during the holiday season but all year round. This has been an incredibly challenging year for many families, and I am incredibly proud of the work our Charities Division is doing to protect Mississippians' hard-earned money."

All charitable organizations are required to register with the Secretary of State’s Office and renew yearly. Certain types of organizations are exempt from registration but are nevertheless required to file a notice of exemption with our office.

Each year, our office publishes a Report on Charitable Organizations in Mississippi to provide transparency and keep citizens informed of critical financial information regarding Mississippi charities. The annual report includes information such as total revenue, fundraising expenses and charitable purpose expenses.

Click here to view the 2020 Report on Charitable Organizations in Mississippi.

Mississippians should keep the following in mind when making decisions regarding charitable donations:

Check your charity . Use the "Charity Search" portal on our website to verify the charity is registered with the State. Ask questions before giving, and be sure to ask for answers in writing. Legitimate charities will always welcome your inquiries.

Avoid pressure tactics . You do not have to make a donation immediately; take time to evaluate the information provided by the charity.

Watch for similar names . Many charities have similar names. Often, scam artists intentionally use names resembling those of respected groups. Take a few extra minutes to research the charity online so you can be sure your donation goes to the right place.

Be wary of telephone calls . Always get the name of the person calling and the exact name and spelling of the charity. Ask if the caller is a professional fundraiser, and if they are, ask how much of your donation actually goes to the charity. Consumer organizations recommend at least 65 percent of a charity's total expenses be spent on program activities directly related to the charity's purpose.

Verify mail solicitations . Be wary of mail containing novelty items you can keep “if you contribute.” Federal law states that unless you ordered the item, you can keep it without contributing.

Always get receipts. Receipts are vital for tax deductions and provide a tracking mechanism for donations. To be safe, always donate by credit card or check (directly to the charity).

Taking these extra steps will not only protect you, it will also ensure your donation goes to those who need it most. For more information, contact our Charities Division at (601)359-1599, or click here to send an email to one of our Charities team members.