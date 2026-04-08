The Mississippi Senate adjourned on Friday, April 3, marking the conclusion of the 2026 Legislative Session. The Senate will briefly reconvene on April 15 before final adjournment sine die.

During the final weeks of session, lawmakers approved a comprehensive state budget totaling approximately $8.44 billion, reflecting continued investments in education, workforce development, and essential government services.

The budget includes $3.46 billion for K-12 education, $918 million for Institutions of Higher Learning, and $342 million for Community and Junior Colleges.

In addition, the budget provides a $2,000 pay raise for teachers, teacher assistants, and college professors. Specialized educators — including special education teachers, occupational therapists, and school psychologists — will receive an additional $2,000 supplement.

Targeted investments were also made to strengthen academic outcomes, including $9 million for the Literacy Initiative and $3.5 million for the Math Initiative.

Key Legislative Measures Passed

• House Bill 525 establishes a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for sexual battery convictions.

• House Bill 4060 provides targeted tax relief for agriculture, including exemptions for lime and reduced taxation on fencing and gating materials used by commercial farmers.

• Senate Bill 3109 exempts certain nonprofit leases of state park lands from taxation.

• House Bill 1793 exempts firearm safes from sales tax during Mississippi’s Second Amendment Weekend.

• House Bill 4073 creates the Mississippi Work and Save Program, offering retirement savings options for employees of small businesses without access to employer-sponsored plans.

• House Bill 1677 establishes the Metro Jackson Water Authority to oversee the long-term management of Jackson’s water and sewer system.

• House Bill 1637 creates a Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Panel to identify strategies for reducing infant mortality across the state.

Senator McCaughn led the Senate in honoring the Morton High School Panthers Boys Basketball Team and Head Coach Maurice Bowie for capturing the 4A State Championship, defeating Leake Central 67–55.

“The 2026 session was focused on responsible budgeting, strengthening our education system, and advancing policies that support Mississippi families and local communities,” said McCaughn. “We worked to invest in our people, protect taxpayers, and position our state for long-term success. I am proud of the work accomplished and remain committed to delivering results for the people of District 31.”