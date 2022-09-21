Prospective students toured Hinds Community College’s Nursing and Allied Health Center and received information about the health related programs during the college’s nursing and allied health showcase at its Jackson campus on Sept. 8.

Potential applicants explored the school’s 15 health related programs with information provided by faculty and students at different booths. Staff and professors provided tours of the learning labs informed the group about the school’s admission requirements and deadlines.

The programs range from eight weeks to two-year associate degree programs. During those programs, students have access to the lab, simulation center and offsite clinical settings to prepare them for a career in nursing and allied health.

Clinton High School student James Howe is interested in becoming a physical therapist assistant.

“When I injured my back playing sports, I really couldn’t do anything while I was out for six weeks,” said Howe. “My physical therapist was very amazing, and he inspired me to look into this career field.”

Students like Howe are also attracted to the school’s allied health programs because of the school’s location and affordability.

“Hinds is near home and it is affordable. My mom is a single parent, and I don’t want to live too far away from her, at least at the moment,” he said.

Mississippi residents can attend the school for about $1,750 per semester, and out-of-state residents for about $3,275 per semester.

