2018 State Champion Scott Central Rebels

The Scott Central Rebels gave everyone a season to remember in 2018. The Rebels started off the season with a new coach, high hopes and seniors who vowed not to fall short of winning a championship. Here’s a recap.

Game 1: SC 43 – Enterprise 14

The Rebels started the new season, and Coach Devin Cooper’s tenure at SCHS, with a blowout win over the Enterprise Bulldogs. The Rebels used a swarming defense and a smash-mouth ground game to run over Enterprise and send the Bulldogs back to Clarke County.

Game 2: SC 41 - Morton 7

Before the 2018 season began the Scott Central Rebels’ defense was expected to be stout and the teams most dominant unit. This was the case due to the senior leadership and the scoring talent the Rebel offense lost to graduation after last season’s 11-2 run. Two games into the new season the Rebel defense was meeting, and possibly exceeding expectations and dominated the Morton Panthers 41-7.

Game 3: SC 34 – Newton County 6

The Rebels took their high-octane offense and stingy defense on the road to Decatur to face the Newton County Cougars. The Rebels grabbed the cougars by the tail from the begging and dragged them up-and-down the field until the final horn blew. When the dust settled and the Rebels had tamed the Cougars and left Newton County with a 3-0 record.

Game 4 – SC 35 – Florence 20

Scott Central was off to a great start in 2018 under Cooper. Coming into the game versus the winless Florence Eagles the Rebels had outscored their first three opponents 118 to 27 and had yet to play a fourth quarter where the score was within 25 points. The Scott Central team answered every call and challenge in route to ultimately winning the game 35-20.

Game 5: SC 27 - SE Lauderdale 2

The undefeated Scott Central Rebels traveled to Lauderdale County to take on the SE Lauderdale Tigers on their home field. The Rebels were looking to move to 5-0 on the season and they were not going to let the Tigers get in their way. SC jumped out quick on the homestanding Tigers and never looked back as they scored on both offense and defense in route to a 27-2 road victory.

Game 6: SC 32 – Sweet Water 6

The Rebels hosted Sweet Water High School for their homecoming game and while the homecoming queen was announced during the game the Rebels were kings of the football field. Scott Central dominated the visiting Bulldogs from Alabama from beginning to end on their way to a 32-6 victory which moved them to 6-0 on the season and got them ranked in the top 3 in Mississippi 2A football.

Game 7: SC 40 – Newton 6

Scott Central welcomed the visiting Newton Tigers mid season. Just like previous Friday nights, the Rebels played nice until kickoff and then proceeded to beat their guest up and down the football field. The Rebel offense scored early, often and at times it seemed like at-will. When the offense was on the sidelines, which is the only time they are not scoring, the defense was flying around the field harassing the quarterback, ball carriers and causing havoc for opposing offenses. After 48 minutes of football what this added up to was a 40-6 Scott Central win which moved the team to 7-0 on the season.

Game 8: SC 28 – Union 7

The Class 2A showdown featuring district foes No. 3 Scott Central Rebels and No. 7 Union Yellowjackets was the hot ticket for game 8. For at least one half, the game lived up to the hype. Both teams played tough while making a few mistakes in the first half, but Scott Central took Union’s early shots and did not lose focus. SC got rolling and built a little momentum by the end of the first half. The Rebels put the Yellowjackets away for good by scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to take the district win 28-7.

Game 9: SC 41 – Lake 0

The No. 3 Rebels continued their season long winning streak with a 41-0 one-sided blowout of in-county rival Lake Hornets. Even though Lake had an extra week to prepare for the game against the homestanding Rebels they were no match for the 2A buzz-saw that is the SC Rebels. With the win Scott Central moved to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in the district standings where they held a one game advantage over 2-0 Philadelphia.

Game 10: SC 19 – Pelahatchie 21

The Rebels knew coming into this game against the undefeated Pelahatchie Chiefs that one of the unbeatens would fall in the end. The Rebels came in with great confidence but made to many mistakes that cost them in the 21-19 loss to the visiting Chiefs.

Game 11: SC 30 – Philadelphia 18

Scott Central a district showdown with familiar foe Philadelphia coming off their first loss of the 2018 season. But there was something bigger than an undefeated season at stake, and that was the Rebels first district championship under first year head coach Devin Cooper. The Rebels rose to the occasion and did what all good teams do following a tough loss. They regrouped and came back to get a big win by defeating the homestanding Tornadoes 30-18 in a fourth quarter come from behind victory.

Game 12: SC 55 – Bruce 6

Scott Central came ready to play for their 2A first round playoff game against overmatched Bruce High School. The Rebels came out of the gate fast and hot and never slowed down or looked back. The Rebels had been explosive on offense all season long and they put on another offensive display beating visiting Bruce 55-6.

Game 13: SC 34 – South Delta 0

The Rebels had another dominating performance in their 34-0 2A playoff victory over the South Delta Bulldogs. The Rebels again came out of the gates running and before the visiting Bulldogs knew what hit them the Rebels had jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Rebels would settle down and add 13 more points late in the game to take the 34-0 win.

Game 14: SC 28 – Eupora 14

The Rebels had gotten better each week since the one loss they suffered on the season on October 19. Since that loss, the Rebels came out on each week with an unbreakable determination to leave no doubt who was the better football team in each of their consecutive wins, and were ready to play for the Class 2A North Championship and a place in the state championship battle. The Rebels earned the right to play for the north championship by defeating Eupora 28-14 on the road in third round playoff action.

Game 15: SC 27 – Calhoun City 0

The rain held off all day on game day until just before kickoff of the 2A North Championship game between Scott Central and Calhoun City. On more than one occasion in the first half it was raining so hard that it was hard to see the players on the football field. The torrential downpour was a huge factor in the first two quarters of the game but the well coached and disciplined Rebels were ready for the challenge and defeated CCHS 27-0 to earn a berth in the 2A state championship.

Game 16: 21 – Taylorsville 7

The Rebels went to Hattiesburg with one thing on their mind and that was defeating the Taylorsville Tartars. Nothing else mattered and when the Rebels were preparing to load the buses and make the trip south one could sense that they were focused and ready to play. Taylorsville jumped out early on the first play from scrimmage to score on a 58 yard pass, but that would be the only score they would get. The Rebels dominated the defending state champs in every facet of the game and came away with a convincing 21-7 win that solidified this team as the best 2A football team in Mississippi .