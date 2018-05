Forest High School mixed doubles tennis team of Kelly Atkison and Kayro Serrano-Arteaga competed in the Mississippi High School Athletic Association Tennis 3A state championship tennis tournament held in Oxford on May 7-9. The mixed doubles pair made it through the playoff bracket to the semi-finals. They lost their semi-final match two sets to nil, 2-6 and 2-6, to the mixed doubles pair from Alcorn Central High School.