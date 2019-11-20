Abby Atkinson named FHS Heisman scholarship winner

The Heisman Trophy Trust recently announced the 2019 Heisman High School Scholarship School Winners. Forest High School senior Abby Atkison, the daughter of Allan and Lynn Atkison, was recently named a School Winner.

From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2020, more than 3,600 have been named School Winners in the Heisman Trophy Trust’s scholarship competition.

School Winners will continue to compete for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. State Winners receive a $500 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to New York City to attend the 2019 Heisman Trophy Weekend events including the televised ESPN Heisman Trophy ceremony.