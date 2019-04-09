Bearcats fall to 0-2 with loss to Bay Springs

The Forest Bearcats dropped their second straight game to a Class 2A opponent last Friday night after losing 36-19 to the No. 4 ranked 2A team in the state.

Bay Springs jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead and held the Bearcats’ offense in check throughout the first quarter keeping them out of the endzone.

The Bearcats would be the only team to find pay dirt in the second quarter which brought the score to 12-7 at the half.

The two teams traded possessions and scores in the third quarter, and after the third period the Bearcats trailed 20-13.

In the fourth quarter the visiting Bulldogs pulled ahead for good by outscoring the Bearcats 16-8 for a final score of 36-19.

On the night the Bearcats were led by Junior running back Joshua Nicks who rushed 27 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Bearcats head coach Ty Weems said Nicks was a work horse and that the offense was able to move the ball, but not able to put the ball in the endzone when they needed to.

Quarterback Dashun Lofton accounted for the Bearcats other score on the night when he carried the ball in from 6 yards out.

On defense the Cats were led by Freshman Kamari Payne who had 11 total tackles on the night.

With the loss the Bearcats fall to 0-2 on the season and will have the week off before hosting another very strong 2A team in Pelahatchie on September 13.

“The week off will give us time to work on some areas and get ready for Pelahatchie,” Weems said.