This country may be in a pandemic, but in Scott County, Mississippi high school football teams are hot with four of the five schools competing in the playoffs this week.

A win Friday night by Forest against Raleigh and a win by Morton over Magee would result in a rematch of the Battle of the Golden Chicken which Morton won 41-13 last month.

Forest won last Friday’s away playoff game against Franklin County 54-20.

The Bearcats, now 5-5 on the season will host Raleigh in the second round of 3-A action at L.O. Atkins Field. Gates open at 5:30 with kickoff at 7:00. Admission is $8.

The FHS office is pre-selling home side-only tickets Wednesday (8-2), Thursday (8-2), and Friday (8-12). Exact change is required.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets for the home side and all tickets for the visitors’ side will be available at the gate.

Raleigh comes into the game with a 7-3 record. In their last game, Raleigh beat Jefferson Davis County 26-13.

Morton’s Panthers crushed the visiting Jefferson County Tigers, by a score of 64-30 in the first round last week.

The Panthers, 8-2, will travel to Magee Friday night in second round 3-A action. The Trojans come into the non-league game with a 8-0 record. In their last game, Magee overwhelmed Yazoo County 43-0.

Magee will not be selling tickets at the game. Tickets will be available at Morton High School through Friday at the Fieldhouse. Exact change is required. Tickets are $8.00.

The Sebastopol Bobcats thwarted the host Sacred Heart Crusaders 34-3 last Friday night setting up a home opening in the 1-A playoffs Friday night in Sebastopol.

With the win, Sebastopol upgrades its record to 9-2 on the season. The Bobcats will face Ethel with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

The Tigers come into the game with a 2-6 record having lost 18-15 in overtime last week to Hamilton.

Tickets for Friday nights game vs Ethel are $8 and will be sold at the gate or on GoFan. Only state passes will be accepted.

And Scott Central continued their winning ways Friday night leaving fans satisfied with the Rebel’s rout the visiting St. Patrick Fighting Irish 44-0.

With the win, Scott Central improves its record to 8-1 on the season. The Rebels will host Bogue Chitto at home this Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Round 2 Playoff action. Digital tickets may be purchased from GoFan. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $8 if unable to purchase online.