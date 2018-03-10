Bobcats get shutout on the road at Noxapater

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 11:38am

The Sebastopol Bobcats traveled to Noxapater to take on the 5-1 Tigers last Friday night. The Bobcats knew going into the game that they would have to play at a high level and avoid  mistakes to win. The team had a good week of preparation and entered with a good game plan, but when the game got underway the homestanding Tigers proved to be tougher than expected.

The Noxapater defense played big, fast and did not allow the Bobcats offense to get anything going or sustain drives. The Bobcats did not help their own cause by turning the ball over three times during the game. The Tigers turned those turnovers into points and added points to the scoreboard throughout the game while Sebastopol was never able to find the endzone and the homestanding Tigers earned the 30-0 win. With the loss Sebastopol drops to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in district games. 

 

