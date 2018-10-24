Bobcats suffer district loss, still have chance at playoffs

The Sebastopol Bobcats faced the Vardaman Rams last Friday night in a district game. The Bobcats entered the game coming off a big win against the Hamilton Lions and looking to make it two wins in a row. On the road Sebastopol couldn’t get anything going on offense and was unable to get on the scoreboard through four quarters. The Lions accounted for all the offense fireworks and all the points on their home scoreboard defeating the Bobcats 48-0.

Sebastopol suffered an early game set back in the first quarter. Bobcats’ running back, Javiers Johnson, suffered a sprang ankle that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

Bobcats’ head football coach, Nicky Mooney said Johnson’s injury had a big effect on his team. “He got hurt really early and things weren’t going our way.” Mooney said, his injury affected us, I ain’t going to lie.”

This Friday night Sebastopol will host French Camp Academy for homecoming. Mooney said the last two games of the season are very important because the Bobcats still have an outside chance of making the state 1A playoffs if they win out.

The game against French Camp is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 p.m.