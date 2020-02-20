EC to officially open new football operations center with ribbon cutting

East Central Community College will officially open its new Warrior Hall football operations center with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, on the campus in Decatur.

The 12,300-square-foot facility is located just outside the north end zone of Warrior Field at Bailey Stadium.

The ceremony will include remarks by ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart, Board Chair Dr. Jimmy Hollingsworth, Head Football Coach Ken Karcher, and Director of Athletics Paul Nixon in the Thomas E. Hannah and Ray E. Hannah Team Meeting Room, followed by the ribbon cutting and self-guided tours.

Warrior Hall contains locker rooms for players and for coaches, a team meeting room, position conference rooms, coaches’ offices, an equipment room, a players’ lounge, and a laundry room. It will also house a state-of-the-art training room with hydrotherapy pool to be used by student-athletes in all nine varsity sports at the college.

The architect for Warrior Hall was Eley Guild Hardy Architects of Biloxi. The contractor was J&J Contractors Inc. of Collinsville.