The Forest 3CG Elite AAU basketball team won the championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports tournament in Orlando, FL last week. Members of the team are pictured here front row from the left, Jamaal Croft, Kezerrian Wash, Darius Thames and Jaleel Bolton. Back row, Jabez Blaylock, Tyron Henderson, Demondre Graham, Javion Johnson, Cameron Dukes and head coach Jeffery Johnson.