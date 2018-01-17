Forest boys, girls claim victory in county tourney

By BILLY FREEMAN,
  • 3 reads
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 11:10am

The Forest Bearcats captured the 2018 Scott County basketball tournament Saturday Night with a 50-46 Victory over Scott Central.

After a slow start for the Bearcats they regained their strength took another breath and overcame the Rebels after being down 20-2 before the half.

Coach Datodric Pinkston emphasized, “I told the guys at half that this is not a ten point game in Basketball you have to give it your all and keep defending.”

The Forest Bearcat girls also captured the 2018 Scott County basketball tournament Saturday Night with a 76-52 victory over Morton.

“Even though we played well and defeated Morton credit goes out to Coach Pickens he has done an exceptional job with those girls,” Coach Teont Boyd said.

