Forest falls to Louisville, set to battle for the Golden Chicken

The Forest Bearcats knew they had their work cut out for them as they headed to Louisville this past Thursday night to take on the Class 4A No. 1 Wildcats who are also ranked No. 10 in the state. Forest Head Coach Jonathan Worrell said that playing up a class and taking on a team as good as Louisville is a great opportunity to find out where you stand as a team because they will hold you accountable for your mistakes. Louisville soundly defeated the Bearcats 49-3.

The Bearcats will take the positives and the learning opportunities to the practice field this week preparing for the battle for the Golden Chicken, that has not been much of a battle the last 10 years. Forest has won 10 straight Golden Chicken trophies along with defeating Morton once in the playoffs to make it 11 wins in a row against their arch rivals.

This Friday night there is more on the line than just the coveted Gold Chicken trophy when the Bearcats travel to Morton. In the current district standings Forest is in second place holding onto the last playoff spot in the district while Morton is one game behind the Bearcats in third. Forest controls their own destiny and if they win out against Morton and Kemper County the Bearcats will be headed to the postseason.

“We put our selves in a good position to control our own destiny,” said Worrell. “All we have to do now is win out and we will be on to the playoffs.”

Forest will look to slow down Morton’s running game by keying on Panther’s workhorse running back Von Jennings. If the Bearcats defense can slow down the Morton ground game they will have a good chance of stretching their winning streak over Morton to 12 in a row.

The 2018 battle for the Golden Chicken is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Panther Field this Friday night.