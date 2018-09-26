Forest gets big road win to move to 3-3

The Forest Bearcats traveled to Carthage last Friday night to take on the Leake Central Gators. The Bearcats were looking to get a win after dropping three games in a row, and the Bearcats did just that coming away with a 23-18 win in a game that was closer than it probably should have been.

Forest head coach Jonathan Worrell said it was good to get the win, but his team made some mistakes that allowed the Gators to stay in this game. “It was great to get back in the win column and I’m proud of our team for how they fought through some adversity to come away with the win,” said Worrell. “We are still missing on some opportunities and we had some in this game that could have put it away, but we made a couple of mistakes that let them gat back in the game.”

The Bearcats dominated in the stat category for most of the game, but gave up a couple of plays that allowed the Gators to stay in the game. “If you take away the 101-yard fumble return for the touchdown and the screen play we gave up for around 50 yards this could have been an easy win,” said Worrell. But in the end the Bearcats remained focus and made the plays to come away with the win.

The Bearcats’ defense got the scoring started in the first quarter when Dylan Grayson intercepted a Leake County pass and returned for a pick-6 to give the Bearcats the early 6-0 lead. This would be the only points put up in the quarter as both defenses held strong and the offense could not get anything going. The first quarter came to an end with the score 6-0.

In the second quarter both teams got in on the scoring. The Bearcats were able to put up the first touchdown of the quarter when Jacob Brooks carried the ball in for the score. Paul Hughes would carry the football in to convert the two-point convertion and the Bearcats took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Later in the quarter the Bearcats were driving and looking to take a 21-0 lead when the game took a turn. The bearcats fumbled the ball and the Gators picked the ball up in the endzone and returned it 101-yards for the momentum changing touchdown. After the successful point after attempt the score stood at 14-8 in favor of the visiting Bearcats. The Bearcats would add to that lead just before half time when Forest place kicker Alejandro Aguilar booted a field goal to give the Bearcats 17-8 halftime lead.

After the half even through the Bearcats continued to dominate the game as far as possession and ball movement the pesky Gators broke loose on a big screen pass and added the only other points of the third quarter while shutting out the Bearcats offense. As the third quarter concluded the Bearcats, even though dominating, found themselves behind the homestanding Gators 18-17 and would need a strong fourth quarter to head back down highway 35 with the win.

In the fourth the Bearcat defense rose to the challenge and keep the Leake Central offense at bay and out of the endzone. The offense while not doing much all quarter was able to put together the game winning drive that was capped off by senior Paul Hughes when he carried the rock in for the go-ahead touchdown that would end up being the game winner. The Bearcats left with a win 23-18 in a game they dominated.

The Bearcats will have a quick turnaround as they hit the road again this Thursday night and travel to Philadelphia to take on Choctaw Central. The Warriors are winless on the season but coach Worrell said they are still a team that can move the ball. “Choctaw Central is 0-6 but they throw the ball really well and spread the ball all over the field which can worry any team,” he said. “We will look to head in to Philadelphia and get a much needed region win against a good opponent.” The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 p.m.