Forest wins big at home, looks to playoffs starting Friday night

The Forest Bearcats earned their spot in the Mississippi High School 3A Football Playoffs prior to the start of last Friday’s game against visiting Kemper County. The Bearcats had already ensured their inclusion in the playoffs so they were able to sit out a couple of key players while playing some younger ones who were able to get valuable experience.

“We did a really good job on defense and played really well against a young team,” said Worrell. We were able to play a lot of young guys while finishing off the season strong with a win and resting some guys to get ready for next week.”

The Bearcats kept visiting Kemper County off the scoreboard all night long as the Bearcats’ defense pitched the shutout in 29-0 in defending their home at L.O. Atkins Field.

With the win the Bearcats move to 7-4 on the year and solidified their place as the No. 2 seed from 3A Region 5 by finishing their district schedule with a record of 4-1. The Bearcats only district loss this year came at the hand of Winona who is ranked No.2 in all of 3A and remains undefeated at 11-0 on the year.

For their season long work the Bearcats have earned the chance to host defending 3A football state champions the Jefferson Davis County Jaguars this Friday night in first round playoff action.

“It’s a tough draw because we get the defending 3A state champs at home and I’m working on getting our players past the name,” said Worrell. “They are the defending champions but they can be beat and they finished third in their district with four losses.” The Jaguars finished the year at 7-4 as the No. 3 seed out of Region 8.

“They graduated around 24 seniors from last years team and they lost their starting QB to transfer and their starting tailback to injury,” added Worrell. “We have to get past their name and play our best and we can come away with the win and move on.”

The 3A first round playoff action will get started with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at L.O. Atkins Field this Friday night as the Bearcats welcome the Jaguars for a win or go home matchup.