Hornets win, ready for Scott County showdown with Scott Central

The Lake Hornets handled their business last Thursday night against the district visitors from Union. This was a very important game preceding this week’s showdown with their Scott County rival the Scott Central Rebels. Before the hornets could think about the Rebels, they had to win against the Yellowjackets, and that they did by a score of 28-22.

Lake used a very balanced offensive attack to win a hard fought Region 6 contest against a very tough Union team. The Hornets amassed 317 yards of total offense in the game with 141 yards passing and 176 yards on the ground.

Hornets’ sophomore quarterback Brady McGee help move the offense with his 141 yards passing completing 10-of-18 passes, and one interception. McGee also led the way on the ground with 93-yards rushing on 23 carries. He had two of the Hornets touchdowns and added two two-point conversion attempts to help lead Lake to the big win.

Senior running back Johnny Johnson chipped in with 77 yards on 24 carries and added another touchdown for Lake.

Hornets cornerback D’Narius Hughes gave the LHS defense a big charge when he stepped in front of a Yellowjackets pass for the interception, and then returned the football 40-yards for the big defensive score that was a game changer.

The Hornets allowed Union to stay in this game, but really stepped up when they needed to most. Lake made the plays it had to in order to come away with a big win that had huge playoff implications.

With the win Lake moves into a second place tie with Scott Central in Region 6. This just adds to what was already going to be a big game for both Scott County teams. The Hornets are now 8-1 on the season and 2-1 in district play. The game at Scott Central this week should be like a heavy weight title fight, and to the winner will go all the prizes.

Lake’s only loss on the season came to Class 2A No. 1 Philadelphia two weeks ago. Scott Central also lost to the top ranked Tornadoes, but gave Philadelphia all it could handle.

The defending Class 2A state champs, No. 4 Scott Central, will enter the Scott County showdown 7-2. The fourth-ranked Rebels only losses on the season both came to the team ranked No. 1 in Class 2A football at the time. They lost the season opener to the 2018 2A runner-up Taylorsville Tartars, before reeling off six straight wins prior to the loss at Philadelphia.

If you are a high school football fan the place to be on Halloween Night is at Scott Central watching the Rebels and Hornets slug it out. The showdown in Scott County is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. on the campus of Scott Central Attendance Center in Hillsboro.