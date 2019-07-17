Irby places at 4-H nationals

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 10:02am

Zachary Irby, of Morton, along with three others from Mississippi participated in the National 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in the Shotgun Division at Grand Island, New England. The team from Mississippi placed 8th out of 30 states competing.  Irby won 1st place at the state competition last summer and went on to represent our state at nationals.  Irby has also competed in 4-H Nationals for Poultry Cookout in Louisville, Kentucky where he also placed individually.  Irby is the son of Paul and Lynn Irby of Morton.

