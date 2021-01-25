The East Central Community College Lady Warriors' home opener, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28 versus Southwest, has been postponed due to the Lady Bears entering COVID-19 protocol.

The 2021 schedule has built-in make-up dates, and the chosen date will be announced in the future. At this time, the men's team is still scheduled to travel to Summit to face the Bears on Thursday at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to continuously check www.ecccathletics.com and follow all social media accounts by searching ECCC Athletics for the latest updates on schedule changes.