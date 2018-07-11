Lake upsets E. Union moves on

The Lake Hornets enetered the 2018 2A football playoffs with a tough draw that matched them against Region 1 No.1 seed East Union. The Hornets had to travel to Blue Springs to take on the homestanding and higher seeded Urchins, but after the game started you would have never known that East Union was the higher seed by the play on the field. Lake would go on to score in each quarter of the game while holding the Urchins scoreless on the way to a 27-0 win in the first round upset.

The Hornets defense was the first unit on the field to find the endzone when junior Outside Linebacker Austin Kyzar intercepted a Urchin pass and returned it 40 yards for a pick 6. This set the tone for the game early and let the East Union know quickly that the Hornets came to play.

In the second quarter the Hornet offense got in on the scoring action when RB De’alex Jennings broke free for a 20-yard scoring run. The Lake defense would take matters in their hands from that point on and stop East Union from getting in to the endzone during the first half of play. The visiting Hornets would head in to the locker room for halftime with a 14-0 lead over the Urchins.

After the teams took the field for the start of the third quarter it was a back and forth struggle between the teams and neither team would put points on the board until late in the third. With 3 minutes to go in the quarter Seth Prestage found some running room and took off on a 59-yard scoring run that gave the upset minded Hornets a three touchdown lead at 20-0. The remaining few minutes of the third would run out and the teams would head to the final quarter with Lake holding a commanding 20-point lead.

Four minutes into the fourth quarter Lake put the nail in the Urchin’s upset coffin when Theory Harris found the endzone on a 5-yard scoring run to stretch the Hornets lead to 27-0 with 6 minutes to play. The Hornets defense did just as they had done all night and refused to break for the East Union offense and completed the road playoff shut-out to move on in the Class 2A playoffs.

With the win Lake moves on to round two and will host the Eupora Eagles (7-4) at Death Valley this Friday night. The visiting Eagles come in as the Region 2 No. 2 seed.

The Lake Hornets are playing great defense and has an opportunistic offense that is capable of scoring points which is a great mixture during playoff time. The Hornets will look to take the win at home this Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.