Morton loses to undefeated Winona 28-7

The Morton Panthers knew they would have their work cut out for them this past Friday night when the undefeated Winona Tigers came to town. This was Winona’s second trip to Scott County in as many weeks, and they were able to head back north both times with a win.

Both teams started the game slow, and the weather seemed to slow down the visiting Tigers’ high powered offense which allowed the Panthers to stay within striking distance the entire first half and into the third quarter. Morton played their hearts out, and their workhorse Von Jennings put in another hard running night carrying the ball 28 times for 125 hard earned yards, but in the end Winona would pull away for a 28-7 victory.

The first quarter would start with the visiting Tigers kicking off to the Panthers but the Panthers would not be able to get anything going. As would be the story of the night, the Panthers could move the ball in spurts, but would eventually either stall out or turn the ball over. But throughout most of the first quarter neither team was able to get any type of serious threat going, that is until late on the quarter when Winona started driving and the quarter would end deadlocked at 0-0 but Winona was knocking on the door.

When the second quarter started it did not take the visiting Tigers long at all to find the endzone for the first points of the game. Just over a minute into the second quarter the Tigers scored to make the score 7-0. After the ensuing kickoff to the Panthers the home team would turn the ball over on 1 of 4 interceptions on the night. However, Morton’s defense stood strong not allowing Winona to get in the endzone even though the started their drive on the Morton 23 yard line. The first half would come to an end with Winona holding on to a one touchdown lead 7-0.

After halftime the visiting Tigers seemed to be a different team on offense as they scored less than a minute into the second half to extend their lead to 14-0. After a short Morton possession Winona again found paydirt through the air and took control of the game for good at 21-0. The third quarter came to an end with Morton being shutout by the visiting Tigers.

After both teams struggled to get anything going in the beginning of the final quarter Morton final broke their scoring drought and ended the shutout with a touchdown pass and successful PAT bringing the score to 21-7. Winona would go on to add another touchdown run late in the quarter and the game came to an end at 28-7.

The loss dropped Morton to 1-4 on the season saw Winona move to 5-0. Morton played well for the most part but turnovers and miscues were to much to overcome when playing a team as talented as Winona.

This Friday night Morton will travel to Pelahatchie to take on the Chiefs and look to get their second win of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.