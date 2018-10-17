Morton takes OT win at South East Lauderdale

The Morton Panthers and SE Lauderdale Tigers needed more than 48 minutes of regulation to determine a winner in last Friday night’s district game. The two teams matched each other point for point through four quarters and required overtime to decide who came away victorious. Morton would go on to score a touchdown and convert the PAT in overtime while SE Lauderdale matched the Panthers’ with a touchdown but failed to convert the PAT giving visting Morton the 28-27 road win.

Von Jennings and Tay Simms led the way for Morton accounting for 304 of the Panthers 323 yards on offense. Jennings led all rushers with 28 carries for 204 yards and 3 TDs. Simms added 92 yards on 21 carries and 1 TD. The Panthers forced 4 turnovers and converted all 4 of their PAT attempts which was ultimately the difference in this highly competitive football game.

Morton failed to score in the opening quarter of the game but was able to score a touchdown in each of the final three quarters and in the overtime period. When the homestanding Tigers failed to convert their PAT attempt after scoring in overtime that was all she wrote and the Panthers capped off the win.

The district victory over SE Lauderdale moved Morton to 3-6 on the year and 2-2 in the district standings. This puts Morton in third place right on the heels of second place Forest one game back, and one spot short of the last playoff spot. The Panthers will have the opportunity to make-up that one game and stop an 11-game losing streak to Forest this Friday night when they host the Bearcats.

Since 2008 the battle for the Golden Chicken has been a one-sided affair with Forest winning the last 10 straight chicken battles and one playoff meeting to make it 11 straight wins over the Panthers. However, this Morton team is only looking ahead and will not allow the past decade to affect there play this Friday night

A win over arch rival Forest will put Morton in a tie for second place with Forest who has one remaining district game the following week. This game has far more meaning that just a heated in county rivalry this year and Von Jennings and the Panthers will be ready to play with a lot on the line this Friday night.

The 2018 battle for the Golden Chicken between the Morton Panthers and the Forest Bearcats is set to kickoff Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Panther Field in Morton.