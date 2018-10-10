No. 3 Scott Central moves to 8-0, hosts Lake

The Class 2A showdown featuring district foes No. 3 Scott Central Rebels and No. 7 Union Yellowjackets was the hottest football ticket this past Friday night. For at least one half the game lived up to all the hype.

Both teams played tough while making some key mistakes early in the first half, but Scott Central took Union’s early shots and did not lose focus. SC got rolling and built a little momentum by the end of the first half. “They gave us a good shot right off the bat, and it was good to see our guys answer their challenge,” said Rebels head coach Devine Cooper.

The Rebels kept the big “MO” going in the third quarter on the arm and legs of sophomore QB Treyon Wash. The Rebels put the Yellowjackets away for good by scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to take the district win 28-7.

“We worked through some early adversity in a very tough road environment and came away with a big win,” said Cooper. “Union has figured some things out and they have become a very tough team to deal with.”

Wash, Scott Central’s sophomore signal caller, had himself a heck of a game accounting for 244 yards and 2 TDs on offense. After earning the road win the Rebels move to 8-0 on the year and took control of the district standings at 2-0.

Union came out of the blocks fast and before most people even knew the game had started the Yellowjackets had a 7-0 lead and were threatening to score again. Scott Central’s defense rose to the occasion multiple times forcing key turnovers when Union was threatening deep in SC territory.

In the second quarter the Rebels evened up the score and the teams would head to the half knotted at 7-7. The second quarter TD gave SC some momentum heading to half time and when the teams returned to the field after the halftime show it was clear that the visiting Rebels had maintained the momentum.

In the third quarter Wash led the Rebels offense to three scores while the Rebel’s defense held the Yellowjackets scoreless the rest of the game.

After the early game onslaught by Union the Rebels outscored the home team 28-0, and each time that the Union offense looked like they were in business the Rebs-D would come up with a big play or a take away.

“We were able to hit some big plays on the them in the passing game and our defense was making some big hits that started affecting them” said Cooper.

The Rebels will now host in-county district rival the Lake Hornets this Thursday night. Lake is coming off a bye week in which they have had extra preparation time to get ready for the game at Scott Central. “Lake is going to be ready to play,” said Cooper. “Coach Hanna does a great job and he will have his team ready to play.”

This matchup will pair two of the top ranked teams in Class 2A with No. 3 Scott Central and No. 8 Lake. Scott Central is entering the contest riding a wave of undefeated momentum while the Hornets would love to do nothing more than be the first blemish on Scott Centrals 2018 record.

The game is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Scott Central in front of a standing room only crowd.