Nomination deadline approaching for Sports Hall of Fame

The Scott County Sports Hall of Fame announced last week that nominations are being accepted and must be received by September 30 to be considered for the next class of inductees.

The Hall of Fame, which started in August 2014 and held its fourth induction ceremony in April, has been well received in the community. Through the first four classes, 55 inductees have been honored and installed. Their plaques remain on display at the Forest Parks and Recreation pavilion at Gaddis Park.

With a little less than 60 days from the deadline, Hall of Fame President Frank Edmondson recommends anyone wishing to submit a nomination should start working on it.

“We have seen a tremendous response to the Hall of Fame since we started, and we appreciate all of the nominations we have received leading to our inductees and those still being considered for future classes,” Edmondson said. “We just wanted to put the topic back on everyone’s radar in enough time before the next deadline, so you can start preparing a nomination form in time.”

Each year’s class includes between five and 10 nominees chosen by a selection committee and one by the Hall of Fame membership from a list provided by the committee. Once their eligibility is confirmed, nominees remain in the pool indefinitely for consideration each year.

All nominations must have complete information including a headshot photo, contact information for the nominee and the person submitting the nomination, and as much historical information about the nominee’s athletic activities as possible. Incomplete nominations will not be accepted.

The Hall of Fame seeks to recognize “men and women who have distinguished themselves and gained prominence in amateur and/or professional athletics, who have brought positive recognition to themselves and Scott County Mississippi and to the State of Mississippi.”

Nominees include native Scott Countians who have attained success outside the county or state. Nominees may also include natives of other counties or states who have resided and competed in athletics in Scott County for at least two seasons at the high school level.

A nominee must have been out of school for a minimum of two years, retired from athletics for a minimum of five years and/or over the age of 50. The waiting period is waived for deceased persons nominated posthumously. A coach nominee must have at least five seasons of paid coaching experience.

More information can be found on the Hall of Fame’s web site, www.scottcountysports-halloffame.org.