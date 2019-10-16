Panthers get 29-7 district win on the road

The Morton Panthers have enjoyed great success on the road this season with a record of 3-1. The Panthers continued their hunt against the Clarkdale Bulldogs last Thursday night with a 29-7 Region 5 district win.

This football game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday night, but due to possible inclement weather the game was moved to Thursday. The change in date and time did not hinder the Panthers or their traveling fans.

The Panther offense was able to move the ball through the air, but they mostly used their bruising ground game to wear down the Bulldogs.

Morton’s Robert Jennings was on a mission and had 25 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers ran for 252 yards on 32 carries as a team, but it was Jennings that Clarkdale had no answer for.

Panthers’ junior quarterback James Johnson completed 8-of-12 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown through the air, and added 23 yards on 4 carries with another score on the ground.

With the Panther offense rolling, the defense held the home team to 126 yards of total offense in the game. Leading the way on defense was sophomore ballhawk Tyler Walton who had 17 total tackles (13 solo) in the game. Walton also caused one fumble as the defense took the ball away from the Bulldogs four times on forced turnovers.

Morton’s Jarodrick York intercepted a Clarkdale pass and returned it 43-yards for a touchdown.

With the win the Panthers move to 3-5 on the year and 1-1 in district play. Morton is currently in third place in Region 5 behind SE Lauderdale and Kemper County.

The Panthers will have a chance to move in to second place this Friday when they host SE Lauderdale (2-5, 1-0) at Panther Field in Morton. The Panthers are still looking for their first home win on the season as all of their three wins have come on the road. Head Coach Sean Gerald said it is time for his team to step up and defend their home field in this huge district game.

The game between the SE Lauderdale Tigers and the Morton Panthers will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. Friday in Morton.