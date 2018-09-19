Rebels run over SE Lauderdale, now 5-0

The undefeated Scott Central Rebels traveled to Lauderdale County last Friday night to take on the SE Lauderdale Tigers on their home field. The Rebels were looking to move to 5-0 on the season and they were not going to let the Tigers get in their way. SC jumped out quick on the homestanding Tigers and never looked back as they scored on both offense and defense in route to a 27-2 road victory.

The Rebels defense put in another strong outing led by senior linebacker Navonteque Strong who was missed badly in the Rebels last win over Florence. Rebels head coach Devine Cooper said that you can definitely tell a difference when Strong is on the field. “Navonteque is a difference maker, I have coached some good linebackers and he is one of the very best,” said Cooper.

With Strong back on the field anchoring the Rebel defense the offense was up to its usual fast paced play led by sophomore QB Treyon Wash. Scott Central has not had any problems putting points up this year and a big part of that is the play of Wash at quarterback. Cooper said that Treyon has qualities on the field that are pure natural talent and ability that cannot be taught. “Treyon is doing a great job leading our offense and for a young quarterback he learns quickly from his mistakes and does not repeat these mistakes,” said Cooper. “He is just a heck of a competitor, and wants the ball in his hands.”

To start the game the SE Lauderdale kicked off to Scott Central who only needed four minutes to work down the field for the games opening score. Jabrelynn Vivians carried the ball in for the Rebels and after the successful PAT the Rebels took an early 7-0 lead. After kicking off to the homestanding Tigers the Rebel defense had their first action of the night and they did not disappoint. A little over a minute after scoring on their opening offensive drive the defense decided it wanted to get in on the scoring. Dillon Shaw scooped up a Tiger fumble and took it 25 yards to the house and SC took a 13-0 lead just 5 minutes into the first quarter.

After the initial scoring frenzy by the visiting Rebels both teams settled in and the defenses did not give much for the remainder of the quarter. Both teams swapped possessions and turnovers and the first quarter would come to an end with the Rebels leading 13-0.

As the second quarter got underway the Rebel offense was putting together a drive and only one minute into the second period the Rebels again found their way to paydirt when Vontae McDonald got loose on a scoring run. The Rebels again missed the PAT and the score stood at 19-0 with 8 minutes to go in the second. The teams again swapped possessions and with under a minute left in the first half SE Lauderdale punted to the Rebels and stuck the them deep at their own 3 yard line. It was at this point that the SC offense made their worst mistake of the night and got caught in their own endzone for a Tiger safety. This brought the score to 19-2 heading into the half.

The visiting Rebels kicked off to the Tigers to get the second half underway, but the Tiger offense was unable to get anything going against the hard hitting SC defense. After receiving the punt and working the ball downfield into SE Lauderdale territory the Rebels fumbeled the ball away and the third quarter would conclude with the score the same as when it started 19-2.

Early in the fourth quarter Scott Central QB Treyon Wash put the game out of reach when he scored a rushing TD to bring the score to 25-2. SC would add a two-point conversion when Lajavis Patrick ran the ball in from two yards out to bring the score to 27-2. After that score the Rebel defense took over and did not allow SE Lauderdale to find the endzone and this game wrapped up with the visiting Rebels taking the win 27-2.

The win improves the Rebels record to 5-0 on the season and they will look to remain undefeated as they host Sweet Water High School from Alabama this Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.