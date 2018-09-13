Rebels score 21 in 4th to put away Florence

The Scott Central Rebels are off to a great start in 2018 under first year head coach Devine Cooper. Coming into last Friday’s game versus the winless Florence Eagles the Rebels had outscored their first three opponents 118-to-27 and had yet to play a fourth quarter where the score was within 25 points. All that changed as the visiting Eagles gave the Rebels all they wanted for a full 48 minutes, and entered the final quarter trailing the Rebels by one point. Even though the Rebels were in uncharted waters as far as this season goes, they stayed focused, kept their composure and responded to every challenge by outscoring Florence 21-7 in the fourth quarter.

Coach Cooper was happy with how his team responded when they were challenged by a tough Florence team. “Florence is a well coached and hard playing football team and they gave us a four-quarter battle,” Cooper said. This was a back-and-forth hard-hitting football game for four full quarters and came down to the final minutes of the game before the Rebels finally put the pesky Eagles away for good. When it came time to step up and make plays to win the game this Scott Central team answered every call and challenge in route to ultimately winning the game 35-20 and remained undefeated at 4-0 on the season.

Everyone in attendance could tell from the opening kickoff that this was going to be a hotly contested football game, and the first quarter played out with neither offense able to get anything going. Both teams exchanged multiple punts and turnovers on downs, and as the first quarter wound down to the end the game remained deadlocked at 0-0.

As the second quarter started Scott Central was putting together a drive that threatened to be the first score of the ballgame. The Rebels broke the scoreless deadlock with the visiting Eagles in the early minutes of the quarter when QB Treyon Wash called his own number and ran right through the Florence defense and into the endzone for the game’s first touchdown giving the Rebels a 7-0 lead after the successful PAT. After the ensuing kickoff the Eagles drove the football all the way down to the Rebels’ 3-yardline where they faced a 4th-and-goal. The Eagle coaching showed their confidence in the offense and rather than kick a chip shot field goal they went for the touchdown and slammed it in the endzone before missing the PAT and pulling within one point at 7-6.

After SC’s drive stalled and they were forced to punt, Eagles RB D. Lee broke through the defenders and took off on a 40-yard dash before the Rebels finally brought him down at the SC 10-yard line. A couple of plays later Florence cashed it in with a touchdown pass and after the PAT Florence had the lead 13-7 and held on to their lead until halftime.

Scott Central received the second half kickoff but neither team was able to get anything going on their first possessions of the quarter. On their second possession of the half the Rebels started moving the ball, but RB Jabrelynn Vivians decided the drive was not moving along quick enough for his taste so he took matters into his own hands and made a house call on a spectacular 75-yard touchdown run that electrified the home fans and silenced the visitors while putting the Rebels ahead 14-13.

With the home fans still buzzing from the long touchdown run the Rebel defense put the pressure on and forced a Florence fumble which they recovered deep in Eagles’ territory at the 36-yardline with 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. The Rebels slowly moved the ball closer to paydirt and were knocking on the door as the third quarter came to an end with the homestanding Rebels leading Florence 14-13.

Just moments after the start of the final quarter Scott Central’s Wash found LaJavis Patrick open in the endzone for a scoring strike giving the home team a 21-13 advantage. After the teams swapped possessions the Rebels again got something going and Vontae McDonald broke away for a touchdown run that gave the Rebels a lead of 28-13 with time dwindling away. McDonald was one of three Rebel rushers that gained over 75 yards on the ground on the way to the team rushing for 414 yards and 4 TDs on 44 carries.

The Eagles were not yet ready to concede anything and came right back down the field with a touchdown pass making it 28-20. The Eagles were running out of time and decided to attempt an onside kick, but the Rebels ruined their comeback plans by recovering the football.

Late in the fourth, Rebels’ QB Wash finished out scoring and put the final nail in the Eagles’ football coffin with his second rushing touchdown of the night. The touchdown run brought the score to 35-20 which is how the game would end with the Rebels earning the victory. Wash finished an outstanding night at the helm of the SC offense, he completed 5 of 10 passes for 45 yards and one TD, and carried the football 15 times for 159 yards and two TDs on the ground.

Coach Cooper praised his players for overcoming each and every challenge this game posed for his team. “I was very pleased with our players overcoming the adversity of injuries and being down 13-7 at halftime,” he said. “We had several young players play and grow up as the game went along and it was a great team effort to find a way to beat Florence.”

Moving forward, Scott Central will travel to Meridian to take on the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers (1-3) this Friday night and looks to keep their undefeated season intact. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.