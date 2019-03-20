Signs with East Mississippi

Vantasia Duncan signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at East Mississippi Community College recently. Vantasia is a future graduate of Forest High School where she has received the LaShonda Ford award, Scott County Tourney MVP, All-District as well as All-State recognition, and various other athletic awards. Pictured with Vantasia is her mom, Tachara Duncan, her sister, Jamerria Duncan, her teammate, Tykisalyn Towner, and her coach, Teont Boyd.