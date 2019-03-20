Signs with East Mississippi

  • 125 reads
Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:49am

Vantasia Duncan signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at East Mississippi Community College recently. Vantasia is a future graduate of Forest High School where she has received the LaShonda Ford award, Scott County Tourney MVP, All-District as well as All-State recognition, and various other athletic awards. Pictured with Vantasia is her mom, Tachara Duncan, her sister, Jamerria Duncan, her teammate, Tykisalyn Towner, and her coach, Teont Boyd.

 

Obituaries

Edna Ezell

Services for Edna Ezell were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Milling Funeral Home... READ MORE

Shirley D. King
Josie Gibbs
Martha Jean Sessions
Evelyn Rogers Dennis
Billy Fortenberry

Social

100th Birthday

Happy 100th Birthday to Mrs. Estella Fountain. Her birthday was Sunday, March 10 and was... READ MORE

Joyce Harrison celebrates 99 years
Lackey Hospital Auxiliary news
Moore, Hunt vows to be exchanged May 18
Calendar
Morton News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.