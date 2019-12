Sebastopol High School senior softball player Taylor Watkins signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for East Mississippi Community College in Scooba in 2020. Watkins was joined by her coaches and family on November 1 during the signing ceremony. Pictured here front row from the left, Susan Watkins, Taylor and Kevin Watkins. Back row, Kristen Watkins, Drew Watkins, Coach Wayne Wilson and Coach Brandon Cutrer.