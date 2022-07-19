Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of July 19, 2022:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-00966-COA

Tenisha Monchelle Bullock v. Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services and Jackson County Department of Child Protection Services; Jackson Youth Court; LC Case #: 18,495; Ruling Date: 08/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Sharon Sigalas; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-KA-00566-COA

Hector Almedares Alvarado a/k/a Hector Mararcia Almedares Alvarado a/k/a Hector Alvarado a/k/a Alvarado Hecto Almedares v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 18-cr-00082-WAG-1; Ruling Date: 03/11/2021; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

XXX 2021-CP-00331-COA

Gustavo Lopez a/k/a Gustavo Adolfo Lopez a/k/a Gustavo Adolfo Hernandez Lopez v. State of Mississippi; Pearl River Circuit Court; LC Case #: 55CI1:20-cv-00044-CM; Ruling Date: 03/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Pearl River County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Barnes, C.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., and McCarty, J.; Westbrooks, J., Joins In Part. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part. Concur in Result Only Opinion: McDonald, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., and McCarty, J., Join This Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-SA-00036-COA

Joy Renee Keever v. The Board of Trustees for Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning and The University of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L20-245; Ruling Date: 12/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Kent Smith; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-KA-00392-COA

Jeremy Garlington v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 14-0-620-01- WLK; Ruling Date: 08/19/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

XX 2021-KA-00145-COA

Fredrick Lee Jenkins a/k/a Fredrick Jenkins v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-0644CWD; Ruling Date: 01/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Specially Concurring Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00162-COA

Patrick D. Fluker a/k/a Patrick Dantre Fluker v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:20-cv-00067; Ruling Date: 01/21/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.