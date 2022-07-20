Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of July 21, 2022:

Griffis, T. Kenneth, J.

X 2021-KA-00336-SCT

Courtney Williams v. State of Mississippi; Yazoo Circuit Court; LC Case #: 82CI1:20-cr-2387; Ruling Date: 04/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur.

Beam, Dawn H., J.

X 2021-CA-00493-SCT

Jalena Taylor and Brian Taylor v. Premier Women's Health, PLLC and Donielle Daigle, M. D.; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:18-cv-00127; Ruling Date: 02/09/2021; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., not participating.

Kitchens, James W., P.J.

X 2021-EC-00563-SCT

David Simmons v. Town of Goodman, Mississippi, Dexter Howard, Jr., Keandria Thompson and Edward Pierce, Jr., In their Official Capacities as Municipal Election Commissioners of the Town of Goodman, Mississippi; Holmes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0091; Ruling Date: 05/17/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

XXX 2020-CA-01355-SCT

SRHS Ambulatory Services, Inc. v. Pinehaven Group, LLC and First American Title Company; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:18-cv-00070; Ruling Date: 11/13/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Concurs in Result Only With Separate Written Opinion. Griffis, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J., and Maxwell, J. Concur in Result Only Opinion: King, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: Griffis, J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., and Maxwell, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

X 2021-IA-00632-SCT

Alberto Garcia a/k/a Alberto Julio Garcia v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:18-cv-00015; Ruling Date: 05/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Vacated. State of Mississippi taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.