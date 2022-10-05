Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce:

Commissioner Gipson invites everyone to attend the 163rd Mississippi State Fair and announces the schedule of Mississippi State Fair events taking place today, Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. All events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Today is Kids Day at the State Fair. Rides open at 12:00 p.m., and kids will be able to enjoy rides for one fewer coupon until 6:00 p.m.

Tomorrow, fairgoers can watch the best professional bull riders in ProRodeo at the Xtreme Bull Riding Fall Nationals starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Equine Center. Tickets for this event start at $20 and can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. Attendees can get free admission to the Fair with advanced purchase of bull riding tickets.

Back by popular demand, is the Mississippi State Fair Talent Show, which will be held inside the Coliseum tomorrow, Saturday, October 8, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Admission for this event is $5 and can be purchased at the door.

On Sunday, October 9, fairgoers can enjoy the Mississippi State Fair Tri-State Rodeo at 2:00 p.m. in the Equine Center. Admission to the rodeo is $10 and can be purchased at the Equine Center door. Also on Sunday, the Miss Mississippi State Fair Pageant will make its debut at 1:00 p.m. in the Coliseum. Admission for the pageant is $5 and can be purchased at the Coliseum door.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Ride Specials for Friday, October 7, 2022: Kids Day – One fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. for all kids; Ride-A-Thon – Fairgoers can enjoy over 60 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, October 7, 2022: o 11:00 a.m. – Gates Open (Free admission until 1:00 p.m.) o 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart o 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village o 12:00 p.m. – Rides Open o 12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village o 1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Mississippi Frontier Village o 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village o 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway o 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone o 5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village o 7:00 p.m. – Live Performance by Chad Perry from Brandon, Miss. – Budweiser Stage o 12:00 a.m. – Gates Close

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

No Ride Specials available for Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, October 8, 2022: o 8:00 a.m. – Junior Market Steer Show – Judging Arena Junior Commercial Beef Heifer Show (15 minutes following Jr. Market Steer Show) o 9:00 a.m. – Gates Open o 9:00 a.m. – MS State Fair Talent Show – Coliseum o 10:00 a.m. – Rides Open o 10:00 a.m. – Fiddle Contest –Trade Mart o 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart o 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway o 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village o 12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village o 1:00 p.m. – Junior Lamb Show – Barn 8 o 1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Mississippi Frontier Village o 2:00 p.m. – Open Hereford Show – Barn 14 Open Simmental Show (30 minutes following the Open Hereford Show) – Barn 14 o 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village o 2:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village o 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone o 7:00 p.m. – Extreme Bull Riding – Equine Center o 7:00 p.m. – Live Performance by Eric Funk Brass Band – Budweiser Stage o 11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

No Ride Specials available for Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, October 9, 2022: o 8:30 a.m. – Present 4-H/FFA Replacement Beef Heifer Dev. Contest Awards – Judging Area o 9:00 a.m. – Beef Showmanship – Judging Arena o 9:30 a.m. – Devotional Service – Sales Arena o 10:00 a.m. – Gates Open o 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart o 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village o 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway o 12:00 p.m. – Rides Open o 12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village o 1:00 p.m. – Miss Mississippi State Fair Pageant – Coliseum o 1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Mississippi Frontier Village o 2:00 p.m. – Tri-State Rodeo – Equine Center o 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village o 2:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village o 3:00 p.m. – MS State Fair Livestock Judging Contest (30 minutes after Showmanship) – Barn 14 o 5:30 p.m. – Live Performance by Marq Powell and Voices of Christ – Main Stage o 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone o 7:00 p.m. – Live Performance by Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers o 10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Commissioner Gipson would like to remind fairgoers of several things to “Know Before You Go:” o Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 6 and under will be admitted free of charge. o Admission to concerts is free with Fair admission. o Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day. o Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification. o When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one (1) of the seven (7) entry security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wanding. o All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”. o No outside food or beverage allowed. o No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations. o Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds. o No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

For a list of daily events including livestock shows, ride specials and latest information, visit www.msstatefair.com online or follow the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.