There is a convenient and cost-free state information resource available that many Mississippians may not know about.
It's called the 2022 Mississippi State Government Telephone Directory.
The 42-page booklet features a plethora of information, including sections on:
» Emergency Numbers
» Mississippi Electorate
» Elected Officials
» Mississippi's U.S. Congress representation
» State Holidays
» Mississippi Telephone Prefixes
» State Agency Listings
» Agency Handmail Addresses
» Universities, Colleges and Community Colleges
In addition to addresses and telephone numbers, links to many state government websites are provided.
For instance, anyone interested in contacting Gov. Tate Reeves will find the following options:
Governor Tate Reeves
Phone: ............................................ 601-359-3150
Website: ......................................... governorreeves.ms.gov
Governor’s Mansion
300 East Capitol Street
Jackson, MS 39201........................ 601-359-3175
www.mdah.ms.gov
Governor’s Office
550 High Street
Sillers Building, 19th Floor
Jackson, MS 39201....................... 601-359-3150
Toll Free......................................... 877-405-0733
New Capitol Building...................... 601-359-3100
Press Office - Sillers Building......... 601-359-3150
The directory, updated and produced annually, is available for download.