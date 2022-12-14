Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In November, Unemployment rates were higher in November in 12 states, lower in 3 states and the District of Columbia, and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 8 states and was essentially unchanged in 42 states and the District of Columbia. The national unemployment rate (3.7 percent) remained unchanged from the previous month, and stands at 0.5 percentage points lower than in November 2021.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of November 2022) stands at 3.9 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for the previous reported month (October 2022) was reported as 3.8 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 0.8 percent decrease from the same point the previous year (November, 2021).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the previous year was 6.6 percent (in January, 2021).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 3.7 percent, which remains the same from October 2022 (last month's report).

The full report can be read by clicking here.